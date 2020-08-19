Springfield Health Department hires new staff, agency to help with contact tracing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Contact tracers work hard to piece together people’s movements when they test positive for COVID-19.

There are around 41,000 contact tracers in the US, which is about half of what we need to keep up with current cases.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has officially hired some staff to work on contact tracing and fill the needs of other workers who are working on that as well. They have also hired a third party to start helping as well. This third party has a large database with several states and can look more in debt to follow contact tracing. They also act as consultants to make sure the community is doing the best we can to control the coronavirus here.

The health department says we are on the right track but are not done, and the community needs to continue to work together.

“What we’re really reiterating and we need people to understand is we can’t let our guard down right now,” Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says. “We all would like to be done with COVID but it is not done with us. And we really have to use and be attentive to and really think about our entire tool kit we have to use to protect ourselves with our family and our friends.”

She says that tool kit includes wearing your mask, distancing from others, and of course, staying home if you feel sick.

