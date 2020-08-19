Springfield Public Schools revises part of back-to-school plan, offering some students four days in-person

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s School Board has revised it’s plan for the upcoming school year. The district will now offer four days a week of in-person learning to all pre-school age kids and some students with special needs.

Elizabeth Obrey has two sons with special education needs and will now be sending them to class four days a week since the district is offering it.

“Not all students that use special education are gonna take to that virtual learning and I had one that really struggled with that so it was a great relief,” Obrey says.

With in-person learning, Obrey says she doesn’t have to stress about her children regressing.

The Deputy Superintendent of Academics at SPS, Nicole Holt, says students with special education needs require a specific skillset.

“They have different learning needs than some of our other students so expanding programming to them gives us the opportunity to provide them that intensive designed instruction,” Holt says.

The extended programming is only being offered to certain special needs students. It’s for the district program classrooms specifically-- like the functional skills or multiple disabilities classrooms, communication socialization and sensory classrooms, emotional behavior support classrooms, and deaf and hard of hearing classrooms-- to name a few.

Obrey says she wasn’t sure how she would be able to teach her kids at home as a working parent because they can’t be left alone to do their assignments.

“A lot of times they’re gonna need one on one throughout the day,” Obrey says. “It’s not lets learn a skill and go practice it for a while and you check in and have that oversight. You’re gonna have to do a lot of one-on-one and that takes time. Being a working parent, I didn’t see how that was gonna work.”

Students who opt for the four days in-person will go to class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, the classrooms will undergo deep cleanings. These classrooms are also all limited to a capacity of 12 students.

“The students will still be in the same space they would’ve been in on Monday/Tuesday as Thursday/Friday and so we will still follow the same cleaning and sanitation procedures,” Holt says.

The school district says 476 students with those special education needs have already chosen to do the four day in-person learning and about 90% of students enrolled in the Pre-k program have as well.

