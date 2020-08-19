Advertisement

Springfield School District teachers greet students face-to-face days before school starts

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans(KY3)
By Christine Morton
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

After months of teachers not seeing their students due to COVID-19, Springfield teacher, Kendall Shores finally got to meet her first-grade class for this upcoming school year.

Shores went door-to-door, greeting not only students but parents too, keeping social distance a priority when meeting.

Shores was one of many teachers who went to the homes of 325 students from Weller Elementary, parents were given a postcard ahead of time, knowing they were coming.

“It’s casual, we meet them outside, we don’t go in the house or anything like that, it’s really just a welcoming way to start school,” said Principal Dr. Rebecca Donaldson.

And while the school started this tradition last year, school officials say it’s more important than ever,especially with the virus still in the area.

“I think it’s just a lot of new learning, just trying to figure out how to connect with those kiddos that are doing virtual and then just figuring out how to give the best time to the in-person kids while balancing the virtual,” said Shores.

It’s an idea that seems to be loved by everyone, including the parents.

“I am very excited the teachers are back in school so they can have fun with our kids and I get to learn too. She waited all day for you to come by all day,” said Sandra Bailey, a grandmother of a student at Weller Elementary.

