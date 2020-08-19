Taney County Health Department confirms 3 new deaths from COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department reports three new deaths related from COVID-19.

Total deaths in the county increased to 14. The three newest deaths are connected to Taney County nursing homes.

Health leaders say they continue to work with local nursing home facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Taney County has 542 confirmed cases, 201 under investigation, 14 deaths, and 122 recovered.

