NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

Crews raised the tank of the city of Nixa’s new water tower Wednesday.

The tank is painted with the logo of the Nixa Utilities Water Department. It will hold 1 million gallons of drinking water to maintain pressure and supply in our water system.

KY3 Photojournalist Thomas Leonard captured the timelapse video above.

