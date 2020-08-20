Advertisement

Arkansas asks $300-a-week COVID-19 jobless benefit extension

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks to reporters in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after presenting his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks to reporters in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after presenting his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is seeking $300 in additional weekly federal unemployment benefits, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday as the state reported 729 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Hutchinson said the state is submitting its application to the federal government for the unemployment extension. He said state lawmakers are also reviewing the request.

Arkansas is the latest state to seek the extended benefits under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump this month. Congress approved payments of $600 a week at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but those benefits expired Aug. 1 and Congress has been unable to agree on an extension.

Hutchinson opted against seeking $400 in weekly benefits, which would have required the state to pay a quarter of the cost. Hutchinson has said that would cost $265 million and would require tapping into coronavirus relief money the state has received that's already been allocated for other programs.

“That would be hard to utilize that (funding) to meet the state’s match,” Hutchinson told reporters.

The Department of Health reported at least 54,216 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Arkansas since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 5,919 are active ones that exclude those who have died or recovered.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 631. The number of people hospitalized rose by seven to 499.

Hutchinson also said it was unrealistic to expect schools to teach only online when school starts, despite a model suggesting doing so would significantly reduce Arkansas' new infections. Schools are allowed to offer online classes or a hybrid model that includes some onsite instruction, but the state is requiring them to be open five days a week for students who need in-person instruction.

The simulation released Tuesday by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman School of Public Health 3,000 new daily infections in the state on Oct. 6 if all classes are virtual, compared with 8,000 if they’re all in-person and 5,500 for a mix of in-person and online classes.

“You can’t disagree with what was said, but it just ignores the reality and the importance of trying to give the best opportunity for our young people to get the best education under these circumstances,” Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield man sentenced 15 years over 2018 nightclub shooting

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court over a 2018 nightclub shooting for illegally possessing a firearm.

Local

Report: Missouri’s unemployment rate drops for third straight month, state adds 52,000 jobs in July

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped for the third consecutive month and the state added nearly 52,000 jobs, per state reports.

National

Fauci recovering after surgery to remove vocal cord polyp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing his notably raspy voice.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry streak will continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Theaters across the Ozarks closed in March due to the pandemic.

News

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a Pug lost in the woods for a month is found safe by the Highway Patrol!

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pug named Meisha had been missing since July 4th.

News

Pujols ties A-Rod for second-most career RBIs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

News

Missouri Job Center opens northside location at the Fairbanks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Job Center-North affiliate moves to the Fairbanks.

News

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 more in deadly shooting of woman bringing total to 8; 1 remains on the run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A second woman shot led officers to the body of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora.