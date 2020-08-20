Boone County Sheriff in Ark. warns of fake police officer

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. a woman was pulled over on Highway 7 South near Mistler’s Oak Furniture by someone she thought was a cop.

The man was driving a dark-colored Dodge car.

"Had blue lights in the grill," Roberson said.

She knew something was off.

”When she pulled over, he approached her and she said he had on a tan-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, believed he had on a badge, and could tell he was wearing a gun,” Roberson said.

He was about a 6-foot-1-inch man, with a stocky build, and reddish-blonde hair.

The sheriff said the man exposed himself and tried to reach in the car, but the woman's dog was able to help her escape.

“Bit him on the wrist, and she drove away,” Roberson said.

The sheriff said it’s not very often they hear of someone in the county trying to impersonate a police officer. Maybe once every couple of years.

But he said there are a few things you can do if you are skeptical and someone is trying to pull you over in an unmarked car.

You can always call 911 to make sure that the person pulling you over is actually a police officer.

“A dispatcher should already know that there’s a cop there trying to pull you over,” Roberson said.

You also don’t have to stop right away.

”If you don’t feel comfortable, maybe slow down a little bit, turn your hazard lights on, continue to drive while you’re on the phone with 911 trying to verify that,” he said.

And always try to pull over in a place where you won’t be alone.

”Go to a lighted area, try to find other people, a convenience store where there’s other people before you stop,” Roberson said.

The sheriff said posing as a police officer is a Class D felony, and you can get up to six years in prison.

If you know of the identity of the fake police officer, call Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 741-8404.

