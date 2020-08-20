Advertisement

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill leaves practice with hamstring injury

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, Mo. It would be an understatement to the greatest degree to say that Chiefs wide receiver has had an eventful year, one marked by the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Now, he&amp;rsquo;s hoping to return from a hamstring injury in time to help Kansas City win a fourth consecutive AFC West championship.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through the Kansas City Chiefs' practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team's training facility.

The two-time All-Pro walked off the field and his right leg was checked by trainers before he went to the locker room. The severity of the injury was not immediately known, though it continues a trend of nagging ailments for the Super Bowl champs.

Defensive end Alex Okafor also left the padded practice early Thursday with a calf injury. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed another day of practice with a groin injury, left tackle Eric Fisher remains in the concussion protocol and defensive end Frank Clark continues to deal with a stomach virus.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is still out with a groin injury, cornerback Lavert Hill has a hurt hamstring and Ricky Seals-Jones and Deon Yelder are out with injuries that have left the Chiefs perilously thin at tight end behind Travis Kelce.

