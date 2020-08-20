Christian County reports second death related to COVID-19

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department reported a second death related to COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim is in his late 60s. He suffered from underlying health conditions.

The county reports 523 total number of cases. Of those cases, nearly half have been reported since August.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask during instances where staying more than six-feet away from others is a challenge.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.