Crews working to restore power for thousands in Springfield after car crashes into utility pole

Thousands are without power in Springfield after a car struck a utility pole.
Thousands are without power in Springfield after a car struck a utility pole.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews working to restore power for thousands of customers in Springfield after car crashed into utility pole Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near Jefferson and Seminole, according to Springfield City Utilities.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the City Utilities outage map reports outages for nearly 5,000 customers around Springfield. Most outages are expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Following the outage, City Utilities reminds drivers that a flashing or inactive stoplight should be treated as a four-way stop.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

