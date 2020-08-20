Crews working to restore power for thousands in Springfield after car crashes into utility pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews working to restore power for thousands of customers in Springfield after car crashed into utility pole Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near Jefferson and Seminole, according to Springfield City Utilities.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the City Utilities outage map reports outages for nearly 5,000 customers around Springfield. Most outages are expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Following the outage, City Utilities reminds drivers that a flashing or inactive stoplight should be treated as a four-way stop.

OUTAGE ALERT



Crews are working this car-hit-pole accident near Jefferson & Seminole.



Remember, a flashing or inactive stoplight should be treated as a four way stop.



Thanks @SGFPolice & @SGF_Fire for keeping the area safe.



Map: https://t.co/jrrsgfDWrr

Report: 1-888-863-9001 pic.twitter.com/QPdV0wRQtK — City Utilities (@cityutilities) August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.