Drury heads back to school early to offer more schedule flexibility incase of an outbreak on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students heading back to classes at Drury University Thursday will see new technology in place.

The campus is being realistic with the fact that students in their population might come in contact with someone with the Coronavirus. So instead of waiting for it to happen, they have worked alongside the Springfield Greene County Health Department to come up with a plan.

If a student does get sick and lives on campus they’ll go back to their rooms. Every room is a single this year on campus.

They were able to do this because they loosened up the requirement for students, in particular, freshmen to live in on campus.

Every single classroom has a video camera installed in it now so any class can be broadcast virtual. This is not only for virtual classes, if the campus needs to change to that format, but also for sick students to be able to still do a class if they are up to it.

Student services are ready to go with checkups on any sick students as well as help with food services so they are taken care of.

With a plan in place, the school still has concerns and will closely monitor how the next school year turns out.

“There’s always some anxiety, some unknowns but we feel like we have a plan that counts for the realities of the situation and the student voices have been involved in all of that,” Mike Brothers, Executive Director of University Relations at Drury University says. “We’re ready to engage here and start the semester off.”

Students also started school almost a week early to give some wiggle room in the school year schedule. They wanted to leave some flexibility at the end of the year just in case they do need to move the seated classes to virtual classes.

