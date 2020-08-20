Advertisement

Exhibit at Springfield History Museum on the Square honors 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -From now through September 27 Springfield’s History Museum on the Square has an entire hallway with exhibits devoted to both the national and local efforts to pass the Nineteenth Amendment giving women the right to vote. The national portion of the exhibit is from the Smithsonian Institute.

The poster exhibition addresses women’s political activism, explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage and documents the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of gender. It also touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.

The exhibit also highlights local efforts where 10,000 Springfield women registered for the November election after the amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

“Women’s suffrage was a really complex issue,” explained Katie Schoorl, the museum’s Guest Experience Manager. “It was a movement that had been going on for almost 100 years. For example, racism played a part in the suffrage movement as well. There’s actually a local woman, Beatrice Curtis, and she was there during the first march on Washington (in 1913). But as an African-American woman she and her classmates had to march at the back of the parade.”

Francie Wolff, a retired researcher from Missouri State University, spent six years compiling a book on the songs of the suffrage movement and says everyone should learn more about this earth-shaking time when women were rarely seen driving and protesting was considered undignified.

“I had two masters degrees, went through the public school system and never knew any of this stuff,” Wolffe said. “It made me angry actually as to why I didn’t know this stuff. It’s incredibly dramatic history.”

Susan B. Anthony, one of the best-known and most influential leaders of the suffrage movement, made several visits to Springfield where many local leaders were taking up the cause and becoming pioneers.

In 1895, Helen Stewart became the first and only female Greene Co. Sheriff in replacing her husband who died in office. But she couldn’t keep the job because she wasn’t a registered voter.

In 1893 Virginia Holland was elected to the Springfield Board of Education.

“But they would not give her the position because she didn’t have the right to vote,” Schoorl said. “Yet she was voted in!! It’s amazing how these things happen.”

From the #MeToo movement to Kamala Harris becoming the first woman of color vice-presidential candidate, women are still making historical strides in today’s society. But it’s important to remember all that has come before in the fight for equal rights and that 100 years ago this week, the world changed forever.

“The whole thing is sort of mind blowing that we even needed a movement,” Schoorl said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.

News

Christian County reports second death related to COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say the victim is in his late 60s.

News

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Back to the 90′s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools revises part of back-to-school plan, offering some students four days in-person

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield’s School Board has revised it’s plan for the upcoming school year. The district will now offer four days a week of in-person learning to all pre-school age kids and some students with special needs.

News

Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

News

Springfield History Museum celebrates heroes of woman's suffrage movement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Open windows create a window of opportunity for burglars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When the weather is nice we are tempted to leave windows open, but you may forget to close them when you leave. This provides a window of opportunity for someone to break in.

News

Window Safety: How to deter thieves

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.

News

Carpenter hits slam, Flaherty shaky, Cardinals beat Cubs 9-3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals will try to cap this unusual five-game, three-day series with a doubleheader sweep. The teams split two seven-inning games Monday.