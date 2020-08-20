Exhibit at Springfield History Museum on the Square honors 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -From now through September 27 Springfield’s History Museum on the Square has an entire hallway with exhibits devoted to both the national and local efforts to pass the Nineteenth Amendment giving women the right to vote. The national portion of the exhibit is from the Smithsonian Institute.

The poster exhibition addresses women’s political activism, explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage and documents the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of gender. It also touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.

The exhibit also highlights local efforts where 10,000 Springfield women registered for the November election after the amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

“Women’s suffrage was a really complex issue,” explained Katie Schoorl, the museum’s Guest Experience Manager. “It was a movement that had been going on for almost 100 years. For example, racism played a part in the suffrage movement as well. There’s actually a local woman, Beatrice Curtis, and she was there during the first march on Washington (in 1913). But as an African-American woman she and her classmates had to march at the back of the parade.”

Francie Wolff, a retired researcher from Missouri State University, spent six years compiling a book on the songs of the suffrage movement and says everyone should learn more about this earth-shaking time when women were rarely seen driving and protesting was considered undignified.

“I had two masters degrees, went through the public school system and never knew any of this stuff,” Wolffe said. “It made me angry actually as to why I didn’t know this stuff. It’s incredibly dramatic history.”

Susan B. Anthony, one of the best-known and most influential leaders of the suffrage movement, made several visits to Springfield where many local leaders were taking up the cause and becoming pioneers.

In 1895, Helen Stewart became the first and only female Greene Co. Sheriff in replacing her husband who died in office. But she couldn’t keep the job because she wasn’t a registered voter.

In 1893 Virginia Holland was elected to the Springfield Board of Education.

“But they would not give her the position because she didn’t have the right to vote,” Schoorl said. “Yet she was voted in!! It’s amazing how these things happen.”

From the #MeToo movement to Kamala Harris becoming the first woman of color vice-presidential candidate, women are still making historical strides in today’s society. But it’s important to remember all that has come before in the fight for equal rights and that 100 years ago this week, the world changed forever.

“The whole thing is sort of mind blowing that we even needed a movement,” Schoorl said.

