Advertisement

Fauci recovering after surgery to remove vocal cord polyp

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing his notably raspy voice.

Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp and was home and resting, an institute spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has become the nation’s leading scientific voice on the coronavirus pandemic, giving regular public advice via media interviews and webcasts, most recently one on Wednesday afternoon.

Polyps are bumps that can form on the vocal cords and cause hoarseness. Fauci has been open about his, saying in an interview with the Economic Club of Washington this spring that he had an irritated throat after a bout of winter flu that never got a chance to heal.

“I probably have a polyp there,” he said at the time, adding that “the only way you’re going to make it get better is to keep your mouth shut. But that’s not in the cards right now.”

CNN first reported the surgery.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

National

Florida Keys to release modified mosquitoes to fight illness

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is to release millions of male, genetically-altered mosquitoes to mate with females that would render any offspring unable to survive — thus reducing the population of the insects that transmit disease, in theory.

Local

Springfield man sentenced 15 years over 2018 nightclub shooting

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court over a 2018 nightclub shooting for illegally possessing a firearm.

National

Peaches linked to salmonella outbreak in 9 states

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states, starting in June.

National

Idaho delegate Deborah Silver unpacks state delegation goodie bag

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

Local

Report: Missouri’s unemployment rate drops for third straight month, state adds 52,000 jobs in July

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped for the third consecutive month and the state added nearly 52,000 jobs, per state reports.

National Politics

Trump calls Bannon's arrest 'sad,' said he hasn't dealt with him recently

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Trump wants Supreme Court’s OK to block critics on Twitter

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

Coronavirus

Cuomo dismisses undercount concerns in NY care home deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed concerns that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.