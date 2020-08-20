Fort Leonard Wood Drill Sergeant named top in U.S. Army

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For Staff Sergeant Erik Rostamo, joining the United States Army was never a question.

”I wanted to since sixth grade,” Rostamo told KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek. “The attacks on 9/11 is what inspired me to join the Army. So, I enlisted in the Army straight out of high school in 2008.”

He made his way from Minnesota to Fort Leonard Wood for Basic Training. He’s been deployed twice.

“Once to Iraq in 2009, then again to Afghanistan in 2012,” Rostamo recalled.

Just after that second deployment, Rostamo was tapped to be a drill sergeant.

He said he was a bit unsure of the job at first. Training the future of the United States Army is a daunting task.

Now? He’s trained nearly 600 new soldiers since graduating from the Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson in South Carolina two years ago.

”This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Rostamo said. “These trainees mean more to me than anything. They’re basically the melting pot of America in one single bus. The sons and daughters of America. They rose their right hand to enlist in the United States Army, and serve their country.”

While he’s honored to be named the Army’s best drill sergeant, he says its much bigger than him.

”To me, it means nothing,” Rostamo said. “It’s all about Unit pride, bringing it here and for my regiment.”

