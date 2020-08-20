Four people face drug charges in Stone County following traffic stop

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Stone County deputies stopped a pickup truck for erratic driving on Y Highway, off MO-76 outside of Reeds Spring, on Thursday. After making the stop, deputies determined that the driver’s license had been revoked multiple times in the past. He was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine, along with several empty baggies. They also found a glass pipe with residue, multiple documents and ledgers, a bowl containing white crystal residue, and a large amount of cash.

Along with the male driver, there were three women in the vehicle. One had a warrant out of another county and one had narcotic paraphernalia on her person. All four individuals were arrested on narcotic charges and taken to the Stone County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office will release more information after the prosecutor reviews the case.

