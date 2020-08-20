Advertisement

Four people face drug charges in Stone County following traffic stop

Stone County deputies find drugs during traffic stop, arrest four people.
Stone County deputies find drugs during traffic stop, arrest four people.(KY3)
By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Stone County deputies stopped a pickup truck for erratic driving on Y Highway, off MO-76 outside of Reeds Spring, on Thursday. After making the stop, deputies determined that the driver’s license had been revoked multiple times in the past. He was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine, along with several empty baggies. They also found a glass pipe with residue, multiple documents and ledgers, a bowl containing white crystal residue, and a large amount of cash.

Along with the male driver, there were three women in the vehicle. One had a warrant out of another county and one had narcotic paraphernalia on her person. All four individuals were arrested on narcotic charges and taken to the Stone County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office will release more information after the prosecutor reviews the case.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update on Fulnecky lawsuit, Springfield Public Schools

Updated: seconds ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Lawrence County Sheriff: Final suspect, nine total, arrested in deadly shooting of woman

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested all nine suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a woman near Miller, Mo. Sunday night.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine Extends into the Weekend

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Blue Eye District providing free lunches

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Fort Leonard Wood Drill Sergeant named top in U.S. Army

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Staff Sgt. Erik Rostamo was named the U.S. Army's top drill sergeant in 2020.

Sports

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at home games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Air quality in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Clean air in classrooms is always a concern. Perhaps now more so than ever before.

News

Lane closures on Roark Valley Road in Branson begin Aug. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
There will be temporary lane closures on Roark Valley Road from Shepherd of the Hills Expy to Gretna Road.

Local

Crews working to restore power throughout Springfield after car crashes into utility pole

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews working to restore power throughout Springfield after car crashed into utility pole Thursday afternoon.

News

Boone County Sheriff in Ark. warns of fake police officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in north Arkansas wants people to be on alert for a person posing as a police officer.