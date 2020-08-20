Advertisement

Lane closures on Roark Valley Road in Branson begin Aug. 24

There will be temporary lane closures on Roark Valley Road from Shepherd of the Hills Expy to Gretna Road.
By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -There will be temporary lane closures on Roark Valley Road from Shepherd of the Hills Expressway to Gretna Road beginning Monday, August 24. 2020, while Branson Public Works street crews repair three lanes of roadway due to a water line break.

For more information, including how long this project is expected to last, click on the link to the City of Branson website below.

