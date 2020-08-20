Advertisement

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 more in deadly shooting of woman bringing total to 8; 1 remains on the run

Kimberly Henderson/Frank Sheridan/Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Kimberly Henderson/Frank Sheridan/Lawrence County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more suspects in the deadly shooting of a woman near Miller, Mo. Sunday night. Investigators have arrested eight of nine wanted in the death.

A second woman shot led officers to the body of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped, then taken to that location.

Investigators say Wednesday evening, two others wanted for the shooting death turned themselves into authorities. Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Mo. and Frank J. Sheridan, 27, of Aurora, Mo.

Deputies arrested Steven Chase Calverley, 30, of Republic, Mo. and Christine N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Mo., Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Mo., Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Mo., Gary Hunter, 24, Mt. Vernon, Siera Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, and Diona L. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Mo. All faces a murder charge in Pasco’s death.

Investigators say Gary Wayne Hunter, Jr. remains at large. They consider him armed and dangerous.

Gary Wayne Hunter Jr./Lawrence County Jail
Gary Wayne Hunter Jr./Lawrence County Jail(KY3)

