Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a Pug lost in the woods for a month is found safe by the Highway Patrol!

Meisha the pug was found after a month
Meisha the pug was found after a month(KYTV)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, what was truly a search for a needle in a haystack.

A tiny Pug went missing in a hay field in Lebanon on July 4th. Her frantic owner then launched a big search, and got some much needed help from the State Highway Patrol.

Chris Blackburn was afraid he would never see his Pug named Meisha again, after she went missing on July 4th.

"My sister came down to let her out after all the fireworks had gone off and someone decided to set off another round of fireworks and she took off because it scared her and we're surrounded by hayfields and all woods, so once she was gone, she was gone."

″We started going to all the neighbors’ houses on the surrounding roads and checking with them, handing out flyers.”

Chris also plastered the Pug’s mug all over facebook and my Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

“I still would stay out late at night and holler for her, hoping the wind was blowing the right direction and would catch her ear.”

Meisha’s story actually caught the eye of a State Highway patrolman, who came back to his car one day and found a little dog under his cruiser.

"He said I think I have your dog. And I was like, okay. What does she look like? He kinda described her and sent me a pic via text and I kinda accidentally got up and walked out of work. I just started walking out and I was like, what am I doing, I can't go anywhere. I was so excited, it was her underneath the car. I could tell it was clearly her, it was my baby."

Meisha was a little worse for wear when she finally turned up after a month on her own.

"She was really skinny, she lost a lot of weight. You could see most of her skeletal system. Her left eye has a bad puncture wound in it, we still might have to get that removed.

But now she's on the mend, and making up for lost time with lots of big meals and lots of love.

"I love you!"

Chris is so thankful to everyone who made this happy reunion possible.

“There was just a huge outpour of help and I can’t express how much I appreciate everybody coming out. Just don’t give up hope, never give up hope on any of your loved ones.”

Leigh's lost and found facebook

If you have a long lost pet, be sure to submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. We can repost them every three days.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Theaters across the Ozarks closed in March due to the pandemic.

News

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Pujols ties A-Rod for second-most career RBIs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

News

Missouri Job Center opens northside location at the Fairbanks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Job Center-North affiliate moves to the Fairbanks.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 more in deadly shooting of woman bringing total to 8; 1 remains on the run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A second woman shot led officers to the body of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora.

News

Two more arrested in deadly Lawrence County shooting; suspected killer still at large

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
To date, eight of nine suspects charged in this incident are in custody.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry streak will continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Wheaton, Mo. officers looking for suspect after overnight chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Police said the suspect was in a stolen truck.

News

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Sports

Bote’s 2-run single pushes Cubs to win, split with Cards

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis' Brad Miller hit a tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth against Jeremy Jeffress (2-1). But the Cubs quickly answered.