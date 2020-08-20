Leigh’s Lost and Found: a Pug lost in the woods for a month is found safe by the Highway Patrol!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, what was truly a search for a needle in a haystack.

A tiny Pug went missing in a hay field in Lebanon on July 4th. Her frantic owner then launched a big search, and got some much needed help from the State Highway Patrol.

Chris Blackburn was afraid he would never see his Pug named Meisha again, after she went missing on July 4th.

"My sister came down to let her out after all the fireworks had gone off and someone decided to set off another round of fireworks and she took off because it scared her and we're surrounded by hayfields and all woods, so once she was gone, she was gone."

″We started going to all the neighbors’ houses on the surrounding roads and checking with them, handing out flyers.”

Chris also plastered the Pug’s mug all over facebook and my Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

“I still would stay out late at night and holler for her, hoping the wind was blowing the right direction and would catch her ear.”

Meisha’s story actually caught the eye of a State Highway patrolman, who came back to his car one day and found a little dog under his cruiser.

"He said I think I have your dog. And I was like, okay. What does she look like? He kinda described her and sent me a pic via text and I kinda accidentally got up and walked out of work. I just started walking out and I was like, what am I doing, I can't go anywhere. I was so excited, it was her underneath the car. I could tell it was clearly her, it was my baby."

Meisha was a little worse for wear when she finally turned up after a month on her own.

"She was really skinny, she lost a lot of weight. You could see most of her skeletal system. Her left eye has a bad puncture wound in it, we still might have to get that removed.

But now she's on the mend, and making up for lost time with lots of big meals and lots of love.

"I love you!"

Chris is so thankful to everyone who made this happy reunion possible.

“There was just a huge outpour of help and I can’t express how much I appreciate everybody coming out. Just don’t give up hope, never give up hope on any of your loved ones.”

