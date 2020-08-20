Advertisement

Local weather reports help weather models be more accurate

National Weather Service looking for more home weather station reports
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you see forecasts on the screens, data is collected by weather instruments. While upper air data collection has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, at the surface you can join a program to help make forecasts more accurate.

Kelly Osbourne, a Springfield resident, understands that weather impacts every part of our daily lives.

“You have to have accurate knowledge in order to let people know what clothes they’re going to wear, where they’re going to go,” Osbourne said.

When it comes to forecasting, the more data, the better.

“Knowledge is power right,” Osbourne said.

Current weather observations are essential in making weather models more accurate. Airplanes carrying weather instruments provide pivotal upper-air observations for things such as temperature, pressure, and wind speeds.

Steve Runnels, with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said, “We have all these planes flying around giving us what’s going us in the atmosphere.”

However, travel is now reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic. Air travel has decreased globally by 85% since last year.

“The reduction in aircraft travel due to COVID-19 has impacted our ability to get some of that data,” Runnels said.

Making data collection more difficult, and as a result, weather models are less accurate. Thankfully, this is not the only way weather models collect information.

“Whether it be from the twice-daily balloons that we send up, satellites, doppler radar,” Runnels said.

Despite missing some observations, other tools, as well as meteorologist’s own knowledge, can fill in the gaps weather models present.

The other key to the puzzle is surface observations. This is where home weather stations are critical. Teresa Tost, who has been a weather spotter for 25 years, operates a weather station in Ava.

“It’s on a pole sitting out in the backyard. It’s one I got on the internet and it comes with the rain gauge and the wind speed,” Tost said.

The weather station sends reports to the National Weather Service directly. Computers import the data into their weather forecasting software, making them more accurate.

The NWS is looking for more people to report observations from their weather stations. They are asking people to join the Citizen Weather Observing Program.

“We have added about 60 to 70 home weather stations to supplement that data, but we need more,” Runnels said.

Especially out in the eastern Ozarks. Where there are very few surface observations.

For Tost, she sees it as her life’s mission to send weather reports

“We’re their eyes out in the field,” Tost said.

The CWOP program is easy to join, and compatible with in-store or online purchased weather stations. Registration for the program is free. It allows the NWS to find model biases for certain areas, and they are able to access the data in real-time. Data from your weather station will automatically be sent to the weather service after enrolling in the free program.

You can also send in your weather observations through the free KY3 First Alert Weather App, but clicking the Submit button in the bottom right corner of the app.

All reports help meteorologists know what’s happening in your local area and can help the NWS issue warnings for severe weather.

Weather Station Reports in the Ozarks
Citizens Weather Observer Program Information
Register a home weather station

