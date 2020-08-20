Advertisement

Missouri Job Center opens northside location at the Fairbanks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Job Center-North affiliate has gone from the Cox Medical Tower to the Fairbanks in north Springfield in partnership with the Drew Lewis Foundation.

Kathrine Trombetta, with the Missouri Job Center, said the partnership was intentional in serving more of the area residents as they continue to experience a high rate of unemployment. Which is why they wanted to be in the midst of north Springfield to better meet community needs in a higher capacity.

It joins the hub of available resources at the Fairbanks, and its location sits near two bus stops. Trombetta said that allows accessibility and would help limit the concerns people may have when looking for employment.

"We also try to be very strategic with transportation. We know it can be a barrier for some individuals. They maybe share a car where they only have one between two individuals, or maybe they don't have reliable transportation at all, and they need the bus."

Trombetta said the new job center would offer the same quality of services, with full-time staff. The new location is equipped with computers waiting for you to search for jobs and access online workshops.

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Located in the Fairbanks at 1126 North Broadway Avenue, Springfield, Mo.

You can still use the resources of the Missouri Job Center-North location even if you do not live in the zone one area.

For information and employment resources, click here.

