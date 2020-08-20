Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Movie theaters shut down by the spread of COVID-19 are beginning to reopen across the Ozarks.

The AMC Springfield 11 reopens Thursday. It features showtimes as early as 2 p.m. To celebrate its centennial, it will sell tickets at 1920s prices of 15 cents each.

Other theaters, including the College Station Theater downtown, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theater in Ozark, and The Moxie, all reopen Friday.

Alamo’s closed on March 16, shut down for about 160 days. They will reopen with lots of safety precautions. --Everyone in the theater must wear masks.

-You must use a clearly marked entrance and exit.

-And the theater asks you to make all of your purchases, from movie tickets to food and drinks, online before coming to the theater. Staff when then show you to your seat and deliver your food and drink.

-Alamo theater will block off seating to allow for only 30% capacity.

-Staff will use a disinfectant spray to clean the auditorium after each show.

Staff say they are just happy to reopen again.

“Really excited, I feel like we are in great shape to reopen safely, and I’m one of the people that really is conscious,” said Jennifer Johnmeyer, Alamo Drafthouse Creative Manager. “So I feel like it’s OK, than it really is OK. But we’ve been practicing, preparing, looking in every scenario, looking at how to keep our guests as safe as possible and still feel good about being able to relax and let go and enjoy a movie.”

At the AMC theater, the precautions will look similar. The theater will show a mix of old and new movies.

The Springfield Greene County health department says its recommendations remain the same, no matter the public space: wear a mask consistently and correctly, maintain physical distancing and stay home if you are sick.

