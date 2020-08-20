Advertisement

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Movie theaters shut down by the spread of COVID-19 are beginning to reopen across the Ozarks.

The AMC Springfield 11 reopens Thursday. It features showtimes as early as 2 p.m. To celebrate its centennial, it will sell tickets at 1920s prices of 15 cents each.

Other theaters, including the College Station Theater downtown, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theater in Ozark, and The Moxie, all reopen Friday.

Alamo’s closed on March 16, shut down for about 160 days. They will reopen with lots of safety precautions. --Everyone in the theater must wear masks.

-You must use a clearly marked entrance and exit.

-And the theater asks you to make all of your purchases, from movie tickets to food and drinks, online before coming to the theater.  Staff when then show you to your seat and deliver your food and drink.

-Alamo theater will block off seating to allow for only 30% capacity.

-Staff will use a disinfectant spray to clean the auditorium after each show.

Staff say they are just happy to reopen again.

“Really excited, I feel like we are in great shape to reopen safely, and I’m one of the people that really is conscious,” said Jennifer Johnmeyer, Alamo Drafthouse Creative Manager. “So I feel like it’s OK, than it really is OK. But we’ve been practicing, preparing, looking in every scenario, looking at how to keep our guests as safe as possible and still feel good about being able to relax and let go and enjoy a movie.”

At the AMC theater, the precautions will look similar. The theater will show a mix of old and new movies.

The Springfield Greene County health department says its recommendations remain the same, no matter the public space: wear a mask consistently and correctly, maintain physical distancing and stay home if you are sick.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Movie theaters begin reopening across the Ozarks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a Pug lost in the woods for a month is found safe by the Highway Patrol!

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pug named Meisha had been missing since July 4th.

News

Pujols ties A-Rod for second-most career RBIs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

News

Missouri Job Center opens northside location at the Fairbanks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Job Center-North affiliate moves to the Fairbanks.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 more in deadly shooting of woman bringing total to 8; 1 remains on the run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A second woman shot led officers to the body of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora.

News

Two more arrested in deadly Lawrence County shooting; suspected killer still at large

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
To date, eight of nine suspects charged in this incident are in custody.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry streak will continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Wheaton, Mo. officers looking for suspect after overnight chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Police said the suspect was in a stolen truck.

News

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game Wednesday night and later left the broadcast after apologizing.

Sports

Bote’s 2-run single pushes Cubs to win, split with Cards

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis' Brad Miller hit a tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth against Jeremy Jeffress (2-1). But the Cubs quickly answered.