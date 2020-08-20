Advertisement

On Your Side: Air quality in schools

air filters in schools
air filters in schools(filters)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clean air in classrooms is always a concern. Perhaps now more so than ever before.

“This is what we put in our units throughout the district,” said Brandon Thomas with Nixa Schools.

It’s is a MERV 11 filter.

“So your standard household filter is around to a three to five. So we are actually filtering more air. Less mold. Less pollen,” he explained.

Nixa leaders are installing these filters in all schools. They went from a MERV six to 11. Leaders say there is a 54% increase in price.

Springfield Public School buildings vary greatly in age. SPS uses MERV 8 filters.

“Filters are specked for the equipment that you have. So it’s not as simple as – we want a higher rated filter because we put that in, and it’s not compatible it actually cases more harm to the system,” said Travis Shaw, with Springfield Public Schools.

District leaders tell On Your Side, changing filters is always on the to-do list. Some districts, are investing in better systems. Those plans were in place before the pandemic. It’s not cheap. The money source varies greatly from bonds to long term plans.

