Report: Missouri’s unemployment rate drops for third straight month, state adds 52,000 jobs in July

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KMVT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped for the third consecutive month and the state added nearly 52,000 jobs, according to the latest report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

Per the report, Missouri’s unemployment rate dipped to 6.9 percent in July compared to 7.8 percent in June. The rate peaked at 10.2 percent in April 2020 in the earlier months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then has slightly decreased in each of the following three months.

The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was around 211,000 in July 2020, down by nearly 25,000 compared to June, according to the report.

Missouri’s unemployment is below the national average of 10.2 percent. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier in August that nationwide employment rose by 1.8 million, which lead to an unemployment drop of nearly one percent.

