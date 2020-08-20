Springfield colleges see enrollment decline, not as drastic as expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colleges in Springfield and across the country expected fewer students on campus this fall because of the coronavirus. Local schools are pleasantly surprised the numbers aren’t as low as they feared.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and unknowns.” said Dr. Rob Hornberger, with Missouri State University.

Hornberger, MSU’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Services, said universities across the country were expecting a 15-20% decline in enrollment for this fall.

“Earlier in the summer, there was a lot of national data about universities that students were inclined to stay closer to home,” he said.

MSU was anticipating a drop of about 1,500 students. When classes started on Monday, there were about 600 fewer than last fall, which is about a 3% decline.

“Even a better enrollment than we anticipated before the pandemic,” Hornberger said.

Ozarks Technical Community College was also expecting a drop of about 10%.

“Just thinking that would be a conservative estimate budget-wise. Being 5-percent down, we’re thinking, that’s not too bad,” said Mark Miller, OTC’s Director of Communication and Marketing.

Miller said financial instability might be keeping some non-traditional students from coming to college.

“You have to have a level of security to even want to go back to school,” he said.

The largest group missing at OTC is first-time students.

“Going back to the spring, high school seniors didn’t have great access to their counselors, to their teachers to help them with their FAFSA,” Miller said.

Miller said, while overall enrollment is down, online classes at OTC are more popular than they’ve ever been, up by nearly 50%. He said the college is now planning to increase the number of online classes available for students.

“They’re deciding, ‘We want to take online courses,’ for a variety of reasons. They’re not telling us why, but some of it could be uncertainty, some of it could be flexibility or it could be, ‘I just don’t want to risk getting the coronavirus,” he said.

While much of what’s to come this fall is unpredictable, both schools know, a successful semester is possible.

“Do your best and be kind,” said Miller.

“If we can all do that and continue in that way, we’ll get through this together,” Hornberger said.

Both OTC and Missouri State anticipate enrollment to be even higher in September when they take an official student census. Neither Evangel or Drury have solid numbers yet and both start classes on Friday, August 21.

OTC starts classes on Monday, August 24.

