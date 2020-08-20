Advertisement

Springfield colleges see enrollment decline, not as drastic as expected

Missouri State University students go back to class.
Missouri State University students go back to class.(KY3`)
By Nikki Ogle
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colleges in Springfield and across the country expected fewer students on campus this fall because of the coronavirus. Local schools are pleasantly surprised the numbers aren’t as low as they feared.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and unknowns.” said Dr. Rob Hornberger, with Missouri State University.

Hornberger, MSU’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Services, said universities across the country were expecting a 15-20% decline in enrollment for this fall.

“Earlier in the summer, there was a lot of national data about universities that students were inclined to stay closer to home,” he said.

MSU was anticipating a drop of about 1,500 students. When classes started on Monday, there were about 600 fewer than last fall, which is about a 3% decline.

“Even a better enrollment than we anticipated before the pandemic,” Hornberger said.

Ozarks Technical Community College was also expecting a drop of about 10%.

“Just thinking that would be a conservative estimate budget-wise. Being 5-percent down, we’re thinking, that’s not too bad,” said Mark Miller, OTC’s Director of Communication and Marketing.

Miller said financial instability might be keeping some non-traditional students from coming to college.

“You have to have a level of security to even want to go back to school,” he said.

The largest group missing at OTC is first-time students.

“Going back to the spring, high school seniors didn’t have great access to their counselors, to their teachers to help them with their FAFSA,” Miller said.

Miller said, while overall enrollment is down, online classes at OTC are more popular than they’ve ever been, up by nearly 50%. He said the college is now planning to increase the number of online classes available for students.

“They’re deciding, ‘We want to take online courses,’ for a variety of reasons. They’re not telling us why, but some of it could be uncertainty, some of it could be flexibility or it could be, ‘I just don’t want to risk getting the coronavirus,” he said.

While much of what’s to come this fall is unpredictable, both schools know, a successful semester is possible.

“Do your best and be kind,” said Miller.

“If we can all do that and continue in that way, we’ll get through this together,” Hornberger said.

Both OTC and Missouri State anticipate enrollment to be even higher in September when they take an official student census. Neither Evangel or Drury have solid numbers yet and both start classes on Friday, August 21.

OTC starts classes on Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.

News

Christian County reports second death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say the victim is in his late 60s.

News

Exhibit at Springfield History Museum on the Square honors 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment that gave women the right to vote and Springfield's History Museum on the Square is marking the milestone with a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute.

News

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Back to the 90′s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Springfield Public Schools revises part of back-to-school plan, offering some students four days in-person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield’s School Board has revised it’s plan for the upcoming school year. The district will now offer four days a week of in-person learning to all pre-school age kids and some students with special needs.

News

Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

News

Springfield History Museum celebrates heroes of woman's suffrage movement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Open windows create a window of opportunity for burglars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
When the weather is nice we are tempted to leave windows open, but you may forget to close them when you leave. This provides a window of opportunity for someone to break in.

News

Window Safety: How to deter thieves

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.