Springfield man sentenced 15 years over 2018 nightclub shooting

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court over a 2018 nightclub shooting for illegally possessing a firearm.

Keyshaun Isaiah Jackson, 23, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Jackson was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On July 24, 2018, Jackson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Jackson was involved in a shooting at Martha’s Vineyard night club, 219 West Olive, Springfield, Mo., on April 11, 2018. Jackson and another individual exchanged gunfire in the parking lot as pedestrians in the parking lot began running away or taking cover. Both men ran from the scene when police officers arrived.

Officers found eight .40-caliber spent shell casings in the parking lot and noted a bullet hole in the front driver’s side fender of Jackson’s black 2010 Nissan Maxima, where he had been sitting when the shooting began. Officers also found a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol inside the car.

The next day, April 12, 2018, police officers responded to a disturbance at a Springfield residence. Jackson had barricaded himself inside for some time, but eventually left the residence and was arrested.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Jackson has prior felony convictions for forgery, receiving stolen property, burglary, resisting/interfering with arrest, and was on probation at the time of this federal offense.

This case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert and Assistant U.S. Attorney William L. Meiners. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

