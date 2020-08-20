Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

News

Boone County, Ark., deputies to get computers in cars

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is moving into the age of technology after finding a way to secure the funds to install laptops in 20 of its deputies' cars.

News

Christian County reports second death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say the victim is in his late 60s.

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

Latest News

News

Exhibit at Springfield History Museum on the Square honors 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment that gave women the right to vote and Springfield's History Museum on the Square is marking the milestone with a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

News

Springfield laundry service companies on speed cycle, crews see how ‘essential’ they are

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Back to the 90′s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Springfield Public Schools revises part of back-to-school plan, offering some students four days in-person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield’s School Board has revised it’s plan for the upcoming school year. The district will now offer four days a week of in-person learning to all pre-school age kids and some students with special needs.

News

Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camdenton School District preparing for 85% of students to return to in-person class