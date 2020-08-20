Two more arrested in deadly Lawrence County shooting; suspected killer still at large

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two more people in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation from Sunday night near Miller.

Deputies arrested Kimberly Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Mo. and Frank J Sheridan Jr., 27, of Aurora, Mo. in the shooting death of Sarah Pasco, 28, of Aurora, Mo. Both subjects were wanted for First Degree Murder. The Sheriff’s Office said the two turned themselves into the Lawrence County Jail and were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Pasco died of a gunshot wound. A second woman shot led deputies to Pasco’s body in a well. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped, then taken to that location.

To date, eight of nine suspects charged in this incident are in custody.

The only remaining suspect at large is Gary Wayne Hunter Jr. Authorities believe he is the alleged shooter. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him should call law enforcement immediately.

