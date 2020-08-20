Advertisement

Wheaton, Mo. officers looking for suspect after overnight chase

Police said the man was in a stolen truck.
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEATON, Mo. (KY3) - The Wheaton, Mo. Police Department is searching for a man named Billy Dover.

Officers believe Dover was the suspect who lead them on a short chase late Wednesday night in a stolen truck.

Officers lost sight of Dover when they say he took off into the woods from Farm Road 1010 toward Highway 76. They warned the public to keep an eye out for Dover and that he may not have any shoes on since he lost them while running from officers.

The department at first did not know who their suspect was. They later posted a photo asking the community for help identifying the man. They later updated the photo with the caption, “Just want to say thank you to everybody who helped with identifying Mr. Billy Dover.”

If anyone knows anything about Dover or this incident you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

