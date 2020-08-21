Arkansas reports 22 new deaths from COVID-19, largest single-day toll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, which marks the largest single-day total reported in a 24-hour span.

Seven new deaths came from a nursing home in Little River County, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The state also announced a decline in active cases, but a rise in hospitalizations Friday, including the following numbers:

*55,652 cases (887 new)

*663 deaths (22 new)

*509 hospitalizations (10 new)

*5,854 active cases

*49,135 recoveries

Additionally, with many school districts expected to open in Arkansas on Monday, Gov. Hutchinson said modifications would be needed for teachers with high health risks. They could work virtually or with extra levels of protection inside the classroom.

Watch the following update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below:

