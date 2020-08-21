Advertisement

Authorities arrest two in Laclede County meth bust, second in the last two weeks

Authorities in Laclede County seize meth and cash in a recent inestigation.
Authorities in Laclede County seize meth and cash in a recent inestigation.(Laclede County Sheriff’s Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two men in a Lacelde County meth bust Wednesday afternoon.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says this marked the second methamphetamine bust in the county over the last two weeks.

Officers recovered nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday, leading to the arrest a 47-year old Elkland, Missouri man and a 43-year old Buffalo, Missouri man. Neither suspect was identified.

Investigators say the seizure resulted from a traffic stop and a search warrant at the Red Fox Motel, located in the 1400 block of W. Elm in Lebanon. During the search warrant, a narcotics group recovered more than $7,000.

“The traffic stop and the execution of the search warrant at the motel is prime example of the agencies in this county working together. The two drug arrest over the last couple weeks shows the amount a meth brought into the community by people who do not live here, that is why our partnership, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department, with LANEG is so important,” Millsap said.

Millsap noted this drug bust was different from another one within the last two weeks.

“The estimated street value of the meth in this seizure is $70,000,” said Sheriff David Millsap. Two weeks ago a Laclede County Deputy seized approximately $20,000 in meth from a St. Robert, Missouri man.

 Probable Cause Statements have been forward to the Laclede County Prosecutor.

The Lebanon Police Department, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Marine Operations, and members of DDCC Narcotics Team 9 and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot Dry Weekend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

VOD Recordings

Greene County CARES act

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Body found in Arkansas search area for missing woman, sheriff cannot confirm identity

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in northeastern Arkansas have discovered a body in the area being searched for a woman who disappeared after going for a run.

News

Mass influx of new students? Lake of the Ozarks area schools say ‘not really’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Social media rumors claimed families from large cities with strict coronavirus guidelines were moving to the Lake of the Ozarks and enrolling their students in local schools. While some of that has happened, there hasn't been a huge change in total number of students.

News

Jacy Snider named Ozarks Firefighter of the Year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

Latest News

Local

Consumer Reports: Top laundry detergents

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Consumer Reports’ latest tests reveal top-performing detergents, whether you’ve got stains, sensitive skin, or just want the best deal.

News

Missouri State University sees rise in COVID-19 cases after first week of classes

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
As Missouri State University finishes up its first week of classes, the school is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Sports

Phil Mickelson debuts on Champions Tour in Ozark

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chad Plein
Phil Mickelson, one of the most popular players and top talents in the history of golf, announced today that he will be playing in the PGA TOUR Champions tournament taking place at Ozarks National from Monday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 26.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,227 new cases, Arkansas adds 887 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Greene County Jail administrators report drop in COVID-19 cases among inmates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Greene County Jail administrators report that COVID-19 cases have dropped among inmates after another round of widespread testing in the jail.