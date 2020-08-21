Authorities arrest two in Laclede County meth bust, second in the last two weeks

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two men in a Lacelde County meth bust Wednesday afternoon.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says this marked the second methamphetamine bust in the county over the last two weeks.

Officers recovered nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday, leading to the arrest a 47-year old Elkland, Missouri man and a 43-year old Buffalo, Missouri man. Neither suspect was identified.

Investigators say the seizure resulted from a traffic stop and a search warrant at the Red Fox Motel, located in the 1400 block of W. Elm in Lebanon. During the search warrant, a narcotics group recovered more than $7,000.

“The traffic stop and the execution of the search warrant at the motel is prime example of the agencies in this county working together. The two drug arrest over the last couple weeks shows the amount a meth brought into the community by people who do not live here, that is why our partnership, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department, with LANEG is so important,” Millsap said.

Millsap noted this drug bust was different from another one within the last two weeks.

“The estimated street value of the meth in this seizure is $70,000,” said Sheriff David Millsap. Two weeks ago a Laclede County Deputy seized approximately $20,000 in meth from a St. Robert, Missouri man.

Probable Cause Statements have been forward to the Laclede County Prosecutor.

The Lebanon Police Department, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Marine Operations, and members of DDCC Narcotics Team 9 and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group assisted with the investigation.

