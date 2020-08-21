Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Located in rural Stone County, Blue Eye, Missouri is the home of Jim Bakker’s TV Show and his Morningside USA residential community as well as a neighbor to Johnny Morris’ Dogwood Canyon.

Many people are also familiar with Blue Eye because there are two Blue Eyes, one in Missouri and one in Arkansas that abut each other on Highway 13.

On Thursday on the Missouri side of Blue Eye district faculty and staff gathered at the high school for free pizza as they prepare for Monday’s first day of classes.

But they aren’t the only ones about to get a free meal.

This year, all 490 students in the Blue Eye school district (Pre-K thru 12th grade) will have the costs of their breakfast and lunch meals covered as well thanks to a decision made by the Board of Education.

Around 56 percent of the students already qualified for the government’s free-or-reduced meal program but the district decided to spend an extra $90,000 to pay for everyone’s meals.

“We just knew it would be a help to parents and students,” explained Dr. Doug Arnold, Blue Eye’s Superintendent. “We’ve had a lot of folks who’ve lost their jobs. It might not be something we can do year -after-year but certainly it was something we could do this year and hope to the next.”

“I think it’s very important for the parents who are struggling financially,” added Kayla Turner, a third grade teacher at Blue Eye. “It just gives them the opportunity to send their kids to school and not have to worry about the financial aspect of being able to afford to feed them.”

Turner is not only a third grade teacher but also a mother-of-three. Two of her sons are in the third and fifth grades and as someone who sees the situation as both a teacher and mom, she understands how much it means to have support from anyone during a pandemic when so many aspects of life seem out of control.

“I think this gives families a little bit of hope during this time when things are so uncertain,” she said.

So how does the district afford this? Well, despite being a small town in a rural area Blue Eye does have a strong tax base. The high school was built in the 1990′s and most of the other facilities are no older than the 1980′s.

“Our assessed valuation due to the lake area has contributed to that,” Arnold said of the schools’ funding and modern facilities. “And I think a long history of the Blue Eye Board of Education and prior administrators just being wise with how we spend the money has made a difference. We’re not a bank but we’re here to offer the best that we can for our students and that’s what we want.”

The district is letting students choose either virtual or in-person classes this semester and requiring masks for those in the 5th-12th grades. About 44 students (just shy of 10 percent) have opted for at-home learning.

Like other schools across the nation Blue Eye is starting back after being closed an entire semester and just hoping their efforts to make things safer will work.

”There is a lot of worry. There is a lot of uncertainty and questions that haven’t been answered yet,” Turner said. “We know it could change each day so I think we’re just trying to be flexible and supportive.”

“I think you have to live by faith and not fear,” Arnold added. “I know it’s so important for the kids to be in school. So I think we have to give it a go and do our best.”

