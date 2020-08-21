Body found in Arkansas search area for missing woman, sheriff cannot confirm identity

NEWPORT, Ark (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Arkansas have discovered a body in the area being searched for a woman who disappeared after going for a run.

The body was was found about 2 p.m. Friday, Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas told KAIT-TV, but Lucas said he could not confirm the body is Sydney Sutherland, 25, or whether remains are male or female.

Lucas did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press for comment.

Searchers have been looking since Wednesday in an area just north of Newport, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock, for Sutherland, who is last known to have been seen by a delivery driver on Wednesday afternoon jogging on State Highway 18.

Sutherland's cell phone was found Thursday less than a half mile from her home, Lucas has said.

Earlier Friday, Lucas said during a news conference that helicopters and dogs, along with an estimated 150 volunteers, have been searching in the area.

