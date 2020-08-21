Advertisement

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

The nine-time All-Star was cleared by Major League Baseball to resume activities on Tuesday. He was behind the plate when St. Louis hosted Cincinnati in its first home game at Busch Stadium since July 26.

Catcher Matt Wieters was placed on 10-day injured list with a broken toe.

Molina was one of 10 Cardinals players to contract the virus earlier this month. He worked out for two days in St. Louis while the team played eight games in a five-day span in Chicago beginning on Saturday.

Molina was batting eighth in the opener of a four-game series. He was hitting .222 with one RBI in five games.

The Cardinals were off for 17 days from July 30 to August 15 due to problems caused by the pandemic.

