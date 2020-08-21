Advertisement

Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.
FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.

The 87-year-old television comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton's son Dylan.

“Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson,” Burnett said in a statement.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur.”

Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of Burnett's three children, all of them daughters with Burnett's second husband, TV producer Joe Hamilton. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.

An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.

Another of Burnett’s daughters, actor and writer Carrie Hamilton, spoke publicly about her own struggles with addiction, and her subsequent sobriety. She died of cancer at age 38 in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public School district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week. Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

Latest News

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

Sports

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

Local

Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.