Changes made to Harrison After School Program due to coronavirus concerns

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - It’s an opportunity for kids to have something to do after school if their parents are still at work.

And kids are looking forward to quite a few things.

“Having fun and playing with my friends,” said Ned Fredrich, a second-grader.

And older kids have a job when school’s out for the day.

“I love it. It’s a lot of fun. And I think I probably have more fun than the kids sometimes,” said Henry Oltman, a counselor.

Harrison Parks and Recreation’s After School Program is still on for this year starting Wednesday.

”Having the opportunity to come, swim, just really let it all go for the day. We’re excited about having that opportunity,” said Kris Pall, the youth program coordinator with the department.

Normally kids K-9th come in and they’re split up: some doing a structured program and some doing an open gym.”Just with the restrictions this year, we’ve decided we’re not going to do that open gym style because we really can’t keep them from playing basketball and coming and going, things like that,” Pall said.

Only 60 kids K-6th will be allowed to sign up this year.

It’s $35 a week, or $12 a day.

”We were never certain how many would show up. And that is really not the environment that we want this year,” Pall said.

Counselors said they’re going to help make sure kids are following the rules.

Kids 10 and older have to wear masks if they’re not playing or eating.

”Make sure they’re staying off each other, hands to themselves, washing hands regularly and hopefully staying six feet apart,” Oltman said.

This year though there are some positive changes: The pool will be open throughout September. After school snacks will also be provided by Share and Care.

Kids are looking forward to being around others again.

”Making friends and having fun with the counselors,” said Paisley Hoyt, a fourth-grader.

And you don’t have to go to Harrison School District to get into the program. It’s for all of Boone County.

