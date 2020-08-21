Advertisement

Fit Life: A Relaxing Bedtime routine that’s good for your back

By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re getting you and your kids set for back-to-school with a relaxing bed time routine.

Here’s what Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology told us about her Must-Do Before Bed Moves For Better Posture.

With all the changes we’re experiencing in work and life, many of us are spending more time in front of screens. Not only does that impact your posture, but the extra screen time can also impact your ability to sleep well at night.

It’s important be intentional about taking screen breaks and turning off screens for the day about an hour before bed. According to sleep.org, “The blue light emitted by screens on cell phones, computers, tablets, and televisions restrain the production of melatonin, the hormone that controls your sleep/wake cycle or circadian rhythm. Reducing melatonin makes it harder to fall and stay asleep.”

That hour before bed makes a great time to do gentle movement to improve flexibility and posture.

The simple act of lying face up on the ground with your feet on your bed or couch and knees at a 90-degree angle can relax your back and allow you to open up tight chest muscles.

From this position, you can do two movements to help improve your posture. The first is a pullover. Start by clasping your hands overhead with straight arms. Move your hands back overhead, trying to touch the ground with the tips of your thumbs. Don’t arch you back or force the stretch, but you should feel a stretching sensation across the front of the chest. Return your arms to the starting position and repeat for 10-12 repetitions.

The second move is a reverse bench press. You may know the traditional bench press motion but this move is done without weights and it focuses on the small muscles in the upper back. Start with your arms in a goal post position, with elbows on the ground and hands in the air over your elbows. Then gently press your elbows into the ground while keeping your spine stable and avoiding arching your low back. You should feel your shoulder blades squeeze together slightly. Relax and repeat for 10 – 15 repetitions.

If you do this nightly, not only may you sleep better but you may also stand a little taller in the morning.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County non-profits benefit from millions in CARES Act money

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The Greene County Commission awarded more than $10 million of its CARES Act Funding to organizations throughout the county to support education, healthcare and non-profits’ COVID-19 expenses.

News

Requirements for substitute teachers temporarily broadens in Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
Substitutes will no longer need 60 hours of credits to apply.

News

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: College students and credit cards, business license 101 and Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Here's what we're talking about this week.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Full of hot air

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

Latest News

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public School district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week. Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

Sports

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

Local

Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.