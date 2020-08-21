Advertisement

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Greene County, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

The Greene County Commission approved funding for 35 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of more than $6 million.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Non-Profit/Community Organizations

· Springfield Little Theatre - $6,000 for supplies and personnel

· Ujima Literacy Program - $5,756.57 for community literacy, tutoring and previous expenditures

· Crisis Nursery for Isabel’s House - $123,500 for payroll and other categories

· Restoration of Hope Project - $21,010 staffing

· Ozarks Trails Council Boy Scouts - $73,180 staffing and participant assistance

· I Pour Life - $124,000 youth development programs, homelessness, video conferencing, and coaching and support services

· Help Give Hope - $5,000 for utility assistance

· Developmental Center of the Ozarks - $57,700 for payroll and other expenses

· Watershed Committee - $4,400 for vehicle and other operating expenses

· Family Violence Center - $32,580 for payroll, PPE and grab-and-go meals

· Foster Adopt Connect - $11,200 for staffing

· Ozarks Literacy Council - $6,000 for staffing

· Victim Center - $12,706.65 for staffing and computer equipment

· CASA - $17,523.84 for personnel

· Springfield Ballet - $1,984 for cleaning and technology

· The Beanie Brigade - $750 to distribute beanies to children undergoing cancer treatment

· The Air and Military Museum - $4,192 for operations

· Nightlight Christian Adoption Agency - $19,066.66 for payroll

· Consumer Credit Counseling Services - $160,804 for rent and mortgage assistance

· Catholic Charities - $306,321 for Rancho Motel renovations for homeless housing and mortgage and utility assistance

· Family Life Community Service - $129,676 for nutrition program

· Drew Lewis Foundation - $150,000 for housing, utility and food security

· The Kitchen - $97,682.14 for emergency shelter, technology, cleaning supplies and payroll

· Salvation Army - $28,105.50 for payroll and supplies

Health Care

· Bobby and Betty Allison Ozarks Counseling Center –$25,074 for personnel

· Women’s Medical Respite - $20,000 for payroll and homeless services

· Jordan Valley Community Center - $328,395 for mobile clinic for vaccinations

Education

· Missouri College Access Network - $360,000 to restore educational attainment

· Baptist Bible College - $59,442.75 for PPE, payroll, maintenance and supplies

· Willard Public Schools - $344,472.51 for PPE, technology and supplies

· Missouri State University - $845,164.96 for COVID testing

· Evangel University - $326,027 Technology and PPE

· Drury University - $14,880.89 for supplies and communication equipment

· Ozarks Technical Community College - $401,000 for COVID testing, PPE and other social distancing equipment

· Springfield Public Schools - $1,180,518.06 for COVID related costs, supply expenses: masks, shields, health screening, remote learning equipment

