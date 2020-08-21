Greene County Jail administrators report drop in COVID-19 cases among inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Jail administrators report that COVID-19 cases have dropped among inmates after another round of widespread testing in the jail.

The sheriff’s office reported 72 positive cases among inmates Friday, compared to 90 positive cases in the previous update Monday.

Among the inmates, two are currently displaying symptoms, two are hospitalized and ten test results are pending.

The report says 34 staff members tested positive, up three compared to the previous update Monday. Four test results are pending. Seven staff members who tested positive have recovered and been medically cleared to return to work.

The jail began testing after three inmates tested positive at a Missouri prison, transported from the Greene County Jail. A fourth inmate then tested positive. Jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

Administrators say contact tracing is being conducted within the jail.

