Greene County non-profits benefit from millions in CARES Act money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Commission awarded more than $10 million of its CARES Act Funding to organizations throughout the county to support education, healthcare and non-profits’ COVID-19 expenses.

The commission announced the first two rounds of funding this month. The county received more than $34 million in funding in May, and opened the application process about a month ago. Nearly three dozen organizations received money in the latest round, including those in education, healthcare, and nonprofits.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri received money for homeless housing and mortgage and utility assistance. Jordan Valley received money for its mobile clinic.

Public schools and colleges received money for things like PPE, COVID-19 tests and other related supplies. The county’s dashboard shows only seven educational institutions applied for the grant funding, and all received grants. More than $1 million is left to spend.

In the first round, OACAC received more than $1.3 million for PPE and supplies. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department received $4 million for frontline COVID-19 expenses like contact tracing.

The county hasn’t started awarding grants for small businesses and taxpayer supported entities yet. A 30 member advisory committee, split into five different subcommittees, is going over all the applications and making recommendations on the awards. The county commission gives final approval. The county will hold back 10% of the funding for emergency needs this fall.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Non-Profit/Community Organizations

· Springfield Little Theatre - $6,000 for supplies and personnel

· Ujima Literacy Program - $5,756.57 for community literacy, tutoring and previous expenditures

· Crisis Nursery for Isabel’s House - $123,500 for payroll and other categories

· Restoration of Hope Project - $21,010 staffing

· Ozarks Trails Council Boy Scouts - $73,180 staffing and participant assistance

· I Pour Life - $124,000 youth development programs, homelessness, video conferencing, and coaching and support services

· Help Give Hope - $5,000 for utility assistance

· Developmental Center of the Ozarks - $57,700 for payroll and other expenses

· Watershed Committee - $4,400 for vehicle and other operating expenses

· Family Violence Center - $32,580 for payroll, PPE and grab-and-go meals

· Foster Adopt Connect - $11,200 for staffing

· Ozarks Literacy Council - $6,000 for staffing

· Victim Center - $12,706.65 for staffing and computer equipment

· CASA - $17,523.84 for personnel

· Springfield Ballet - $1,984 for cleaning and technology

· The Beanie Brigade - $750 to distribute beanies to children undergoing cancer treatment

· The Air and Military Museum - $4,192 for operations

· Nightlight Christian Adoption Agency - $19,066.66 for payroll

· Consumer Credit Counseling Services - $160,804 for rent and mortgage assistance

· Catholic Charities - $306,321 for Rancho Motel renovations for homeless housing and mortgage and utility assistance

· Family Life Community Service - $129,676 for nutrition program

· Drew Lewis Foundation - $150,000 for housing, utility and food security

· The Kitchen - $97,682.14 for emergency shelter, technology, cleaning supplies and payroll

· Salvation Army - $28,105.50 for payroll and supplies

Health Care

· Bobby and Betty Allison Ozarks Counseling Center –$25,074 for personnel

· Women’s Medical Respite - $20,000 for payroll and homeless services

· Jordan Valley Community Center - $328,395 for mobile clinic for vaccinations

Education

· Missouri College Access Network - $360,000 to restore educational attainment

· Baptist Bible College - $59,442.75 for PPE, payroll, maintenance and supplies

· Willard Public Schools - $344,472.51 for PPE, technology and supplies

· Missouri State University - $845,164.96 for COVID testing

· Evangel University - $326,027 Technology and PPE

· Drury University - $14,880.89 for supplies and communication equipment

· Ozarks Technical Community College - $401,000 for COVID testing, PPE and other social distancing equipment

· Springfield Public Schools - $1,180,518.06 for COVID related costs, supply expenses: masks, shields, health screening, remote learning equipment

