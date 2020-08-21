Advertisement

Missouri school districts wrestle with dilemma of reopening

Ella Rogers collected more than 50 backpacks
Ella Rogers collected more than 50 backpacks(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - While teachers from one suburban Kansas City school district plan to protest the resumption of in-person classes, parents from another a few miles away are protesting because their kids aren’t going back to school.

The competing sentiments in Independence and Lee’s Summit illustrate the debate over whether schools should reopen with in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 people nationwide and infected more than 5.5 million.

The debate over whether to resume in-person instruction is playing out throughout the U.S., and some districts that opted to bring students back to school have already seen outbreaks of COVID-19. In Georgia, Creekview High School in Canton on Sunday suspended in-person learning through Aug. 31 after 25 students tested positive and 500 of the 1,800 students taking in-person classes at the school were quarantined.

Most districts near Kansas City plan to begin classes after Labor Day, and much of it online-only. The district in Independence plans to start Monday, with most students there in person, the Kansas City Star reported.

Teachers can opt out, but without pay. Some believe it's too soon to return to class. They plan to protest Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Lee's Summit district plans to wait until Sept. 8 to start the school year, and classes will be online-only until health officials say the COVID-19 count is under control in Jackson County.

Some Lee's Summit parents staged a rally at district offices Wednesday. They expressed concern that there could be a rise in child suicides or other problems because kids have been out of school for too long.

“We have leaders who don’t want to be responsible for COVID spread and they don’t want to be responsible for child deaths from suicide. We need our kids back in school,” said April Wilkins, a member of the parent group Open Our Jackson County Schools.

Parents at the rally shouted, “Zoom is not a classroom” and “Sitting at home is not a way for students to learn.”

In Independence, some teachers say their classrooms are too small to properly maintain social distance. They also say the district is not requiring high school classrooms to be cleaned between classes.

“I am not saying that we don’t have some teachers who are nervous,” said Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl. “But our focus right from the start has always been about safety.”

He assured families “that we have taken every single precaution.”

Like most other districts, Independence gave families a choice, and about 30% of middle and high school students opted to learn completely online. Most others will return on a hybrid schedule to make room for social distancing, with half receiving in-person instruction one week while the other half learns online and then the groups switching the following week.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities are taking steps to keep students safe. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that campus leaders this week admonished students that their behavior could lead to a shutdown of in-person classes.

“We are concerned because we know some of our students have attended off-campus parties, hosted on-campus parties, left quarantine to spend time with friends, crowded together and socialized, in small and large groups, without masks,” according to a letter to students from interim Provost Mike Lewis and interim Vice President Debra Rudder Lohe.

Fraternity rush at the University of Missouri-Columbia moved online Wednesday, according to the school’s interfraternity council. In-person classes at at the school start Monday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Coronavirus

Missouri State reports 29 positive COVID-19 tests among students Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
On Thursday, Missouri State learned that 29 students who were recently on campus tested positive for COVID-19, according to a COVID-19 tracker from the university.

News

Fit Life: A Relaxing Bedtime routine that’s good for your back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re getting you and your kids set for back-to-school with a relaxing bed time routine.

News

Greene County non-profits benefit from millions in CARES Act money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The Greene County Commission awarded more than $10 million of its CARES Act Funding to organizations throughout the county to support education, healthcare and non-profits’ COVID-19 expenses.

Latest News

News

Requirements for substitute teachers temporarily broadens in Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
Substitutes will no longer need 60 hours of credits to apply.

News

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: College students and credit cards, business license 101 and Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Here's what we're talking about this week.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Full of hot air

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public School district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week. Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.