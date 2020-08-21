Advertisement

Missouri State reports 29 positive COVID-19 tests among students Thursday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University began its 2020-21 academic year Monday, August 16.

On Thursday, Missouri State learned that 29 students who were recently on campus tested positive for COVID-19, according to a COVID-19 tracker from the university.

Among the positive cases, Missouri State says 273 tests have been administered since August 14. The university says those in close contact with the individuals will be notified.

The university says it will publicly notify the campus of positive COVID‑19 cases when a case may have been on campus within the 14 days prior to notification.

If you have had a close contact with a known positive case of COVID‑19, you will be contacted by the local health department or the Missouri State response team and asked to quarantine.

Missouri State is requiring face coverings in all buildings on MSU’s campus, including hallways, elevators, stairwells, classrooms, restrooms, study areas, departmental suites and other common areas, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

