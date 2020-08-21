Advertisement

Missouri State University sees rise in COVID-19 cases after first week of classes

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Missouri State University finishes up its first week of classes, the university reports a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. There are 44 confirmed cases this week, after 29 were added Thursday.

That’s a jump from 38 confirmed cases last week, according to the university’s COVID-19 tracker.

The university’s COVID-19 response team is identifying students and staff who have tested positive, along with the people they had close contact with.

“We’ve got those that are positive, which would go into isolation, and then we have those that have been potentially exposed to somebody who’s positive, which would go into quarantine,” David Hall, leading MSU’s coronavirus response team, says.

Hall says the school is working closely with the health department, but they’re able to identify positive cases and conduct contact tracing two to three days faster than the health department. Even with cases quickly rising, the school isn’t sure what would force them to close down the campus.

“If the hospital is not admitting them,” Hall says. “If we ran out of housing for those that have tested positive that would need to be in quarantine. Those are some major factors. You can’t really give a single number and say well this is it.”

The school has a separate quarantine dorm that can fit 73 students in individual rooms with personal bathrooms. The school also has plans to lease a hotel to expand their housing for those students who are put in quarantine.

Some MSU students say they think the school is handling everything well so far and mandating masks and social distancing.

“Everybody wears masks in the elevator,” freshman Chloe Harper says. “If you’re on your floor, you don’t take it off until you get into your room. I mean, you’re caught without it, you’re sent back up to get it.”

Another student says it isn’t what she expected for this school year, but she doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on anything.

“They’ve been doing a lot more outdoor events, and I think they’ve actually been more enjoyable than they would’ve been if they would’ve been inside,” freshman Lauryn Jett says.

Hall says although they’re enforcing masking and socially distancing on campus, it’s up to the students to continue to follow safe practices off campus in order to slow the spread.

