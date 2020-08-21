Missouri won’t use 85 ballot drop boxes for November vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials say they will not use 85 ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 3 election because of confusion over a new state voting law.

The new mail-in voting option requires residents to mail completed ballots to local election authorities. Mail-in ballots that are instead put in a drop box wouldn’t count. The law does not affect absentee ballots, which can be mailed in or dropped off in person.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the new drop boxes were ordered before the new law took effect. She says they’re being kept in storage to ensure that all votes are count.

