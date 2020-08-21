Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: College students and credit cards, business license 101 and Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits

OYS PODCAST
OYS PODCAST
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -In this episode, On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds talks with money expert Kenny Gott about how to best use a credit card and avoid debt.

How do you find out if a business is licensed? Ashley explains why it matters.

Plus, Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Full of hot air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public School district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week. Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

Sports

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

Local

Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

News

Freel meals in the Blue Eye School District

Updated: 13 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Local weather reports help weather models be more accurate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
The National Weather Service is looking for more home weather station reports.

News

On Your Side: Air quality in schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.