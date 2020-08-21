Ozark firefighter named Missouri Firefighter of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter’s work often goes unrecognized, but earlier this month, one in Ozark received the top award in the state.

On Friday, KY3 had a chance to catch up with the Missouri Firefighter of the Year for 2019, Jacy Snider. He’s not only an Ozark firefighter, but the recipient of the Firefighter of the Year award after being nominated by some of his peers.

“I have a feeling in the state of Missouri, a lot of firefighters and public safety personnel do a lot of extraordinary things,” said Snider. “So I don’t see what I did as extraordinary, I see it as just a regular day in the line of work.”

But what he has done, is, indeed extraordinary. In addition to his work as a firefighter, he has volunteered to feed the homeless. You may recall he was one of two firefighters who searched a lake for nearly eight hours to recover a prosthetic leg. He’s even given, literally, of himself.

“Being able to give bone marrow and hear about this individual be able to go home from the hospital... it was just a huge blessing and an honor,” said Snider.

Assistant Fire Chief Don Gregory says Jacy embodies everything firefighters strive to be.

“Even though he’s relatively young in age and years of service, he is, I guess what we would call an old soul,” said Gregory. “And he has a great deal of wisdom beyond his years of service.”

And his service as a firefighter, and so much more, is what Jacy said he feels like he was born to do.

“I want to thank my family, my co-workers and of course God for the opportunities and being able to get out in the community and make a difference,” Snider said. “It’s extremely humbling and it’s definitely a blessing.”

It’s fairly rare for a small fire department to have a recipient fore the award, but Jacy did just that. He is one of over 16,000 firefighters in the state of Missouri.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.