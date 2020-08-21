Requirements for substitute teachers temporarily broadens in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There’s a shortage of substitute teachers in Missouri-- so the state has broadened the requirements.

For the next 180 days, anyone with a high school diploma or its equivalent can take a 20-hour online course to become a substitute teacher.

Previously, substitutes needed at least 60 hours of college credit to teach in Missouri schools.

The Missouri Board of Education voted this in 6-2 earlier this week.

Requirements for retired teachers were already loosened in the state to help accommodate the need but the truth is, because of their age a lot of them are at a higher risk.

While temporary, it can give more people the chance to work with children if they are interested-- even if they are not able to afford formal education.

“It would come with a fee,” Pennie Rector, Human Resources Director for Springfield Public Schools says. “Individuals or school districts would be providing the fee payment but certainly 20 hours of training will be substantially less than the cost of 60 collage hours for an associate’s degree. So it’s certainly a much more affordable way for an individual to become a substitute.”

This will also give volunteers who work inside of the school with children already a chance to apply to work more one on one with them

This change will likely come into effect at the beginning of September.

