Advertisement

Requirements for substitute teachers temporarily broadens in Missouri

Substitutes will no longer need 60 hours of credits to apply.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There’s a shortage of substitute teachers in Missouri-- so the state has broadened the requirements.

For the next 180 days, anyone with a high school diploma or its equivalent can take a 20-hour online course to become a substitute teacher.

Previously, substitutes needed at least 60 hours of college credit to teach in Missouri schools.

The Missouri Board of Education voted this in 6-2 earlier this week.

Requirements for retired teachers were already loosened in the state to help accommodate the need but the truth is, because of their age a lot of them are at a higher risk.

While temporary, it can give more people the chance to work with children if they are interested-- even if they are not able to afford formal education.

“It would come with a fee,” Pennie Rector, Human Resources Director for Springfield Public Schools says. “Individuals or school districts would be providing the fee payment but certainly 20 hours of training will be substantially less than the cost of 60 collage hours for an associate’s degree. So it’s certainly a much more affordable way for an individual to become a substitute.”

This will also give volunteers who work inside of the school with children already a chance to apply to work more one on one with them

This change will likely come into effect at the beginning of September.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: College students and credit cards, business license 101 and Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Here's what we're talking about this week.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Full of hot air

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public School district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week. Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

Latest News

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

Sports

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

Local

Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

News

Freel meals in the Blue Eye School District

Updated: 14 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Local weather reports help weather models be more accurate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
The National Weather Service is looking for more home weather station reports.