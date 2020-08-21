Residents in Fair Play, Mo. are trying to keep a meat processing plant from moving into town

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Several showed up at the Fair Play, Mo. City Hall, hoping to convince the city council to turn the project down. But minutes before the city council meeting, the mayor canceled the meeting.

“We have one council member that was on vacation, that left us with three and one member was exposed to COVID today so he is in quarantine, so that left two members and we have no quorum which means no meeting,” said Fair Play Mayor, David Vincent.

Fair Play Mayor David Vincent says the Department of Natural Resources has already reviewed the plans. He says the plant would help the city and its residents.

“Businesses aren’t lining up to come to a small town you have to beg them to get them here, its a great opportunity for this small town to bring in a business that will provide two to five jobs, full-time jobs, that will good-paying jobs,” said Vincent.

But, one previous Fair Play alderman says there is an ordinance in place that considers this type of business a nuisance.

“Then there is another ordinance in place that says if the property you are on is less than 5 acres you cannot have farm animals, the property they are renovating is 1.2 acres, so by both rules, they are not allowed,” said Tony Milosevich.

But the mayor doesn’t think those ordinances are still on the books.

“I was not involved in city hall from 2014-2019 and I do believe that ordinance 238 has been repealed and was replaced by a nuisance ordinance so 238 that was done in 1991, I do not believe is in force,” said Vincent.

KY3 did ask if he could check and Vincent said he would look it up at a later date, leaving the community still unsatisfied.

“It just doesn’t seem right all the way around,” said Milosevich.

It is unclear at this time when another meeting will be held.

