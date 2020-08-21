Advertisement

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

”Started the morning unloading cars and helping people get in the buildings. It was a little bit different because, in a normal year, they could walk in the building and get some interaction. We weren’t able to do that this year,” said superintendent Chris Bauman.

Bauman said they’re happy to be back in session and adapting to the new normal.

”Seeing the kids get their activities started, just the energy by the teachers, you can tell by them being in front of the room, it’s their great place,” said Baman.

Bauman said they’re starting school earlier than most this year.

”The state said we couldn’t start the 14 days before Labor Day. Then they came back and said, due to the current issues, if you needed to apply earlier you could apply,” said Bauman.

He said they were approved to start earlier so they could add in more deep cleaning days.

”By us starting August 20, we were able to add two days on and two cleaning days during the year,” said Bauman.

While this year will have its challenges, Bauman said they’re excited to be back.

”I think as we got things started, good communication with our community. Let’s get things started and have a good school year,” said Bauman.

The district has around 5,800 students and more than 10 percent have opted to do virtual learning this semester.

