Six athletes from Drury University test positive for COVID-19

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six athletes from Drury University have tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent round of mass testing.

Nearly 200 athletes were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday as part of NCAA guidelines.

The university says all of the students who tested positive reported mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. Those who tested positive were immediately instructed to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of their test and be fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medication before they return to on-campus activities.

These are the only known active cases on the campus, according to the university. Drury is awaiting results from nearly 400 total tests administered.

Drury University is tracking positive and recovered cases on its campus via a dashboard on the Panther Plan webpage.

According to the university, nearly 20 percent of Drury’s community population, or around 350 students, faculty and staff, will be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing each week. These tests will be administered on campus and will be conducted via a throat swab PCR test. The tests will be covered by insurance.

“While none of us want to see COVID-19 cases on campus, this was not unexpected,” says David Hinson, chief operating officer and chief of staff.  “This is why we all wear masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands and keep our spaces sanitized. These precautions are designed assuming there is virus present and to minimize its spread among our population.”

