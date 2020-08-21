Springfield police chief, health director update on pandemic: ‘COVID-19 is not done with us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department director Clay Goddard and Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams discussed recent trends regarding the COVID-19 pandemic during a news briefing Friday afternoon.

Greene County added 106 cases on Thursday, according to Goddard.

Goddard says some cases could be attributed to college students returning for the fall. Missouri State reported 29 new cases among students Thursday.

“COVID-19 is not done with us,” Goddard said Friday.

Williams says the Springfield Police Department has been pleased with the community’s response. No citations have been issued yet, but officers have given warnings to two downtown businesses who recently exceeded the 50% capacity limit.

Williams says the businesses could face citations if they exceed the limit again.

